40-year-old pedestrian killed in Jackson County car crash

Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian crash (gfx)(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 40-year-old Cottondale man was killed Sunday evening after getting hit by two cars on Peanut Road.

Two cars were traveling southbound on U.S. 231 in the inside lane around 8 p.m. when a pedestrian suddenly crossed the street, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the pedestrian collided with the left side of the first car, causing him to fall to the ground. Then the second car failed to avoid the pedestrian and hit him.

The man died on the scene.

