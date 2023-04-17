‘I am innocent:’ Andrew Gillum addresses trial, asks for legal fund donations in Facebook post

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On the eve of his federal corruption trial, Former Tallahassee Mayor and Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum took to his Facebook page, doubling down on his innocence and asking for his supporters to donate to his legal defense fund.

The post was his first on his political Facebook page in nearly a year, and the first since he was indicted by a federal Grand Jury in June 2022.

“First, let me state unequivocally, that I am innocent of the gross allegations being made against me. I have never taken advantage of my office or position to cheat, con, or deceive anyone. To the contrary, I have always fought on behalf of those who sit on the margins of our society, no matter what the cost,” Gillum wrote in the Facebook post.

Gillum, along with his former political advisor Sharon Lettman-Hicks are facing conspiracy and fraud charges outlined in an updated 19 count indictment handed up last week. Gillum also faces an additional charge of lying to the FBI.

Jury selection in their federal trial started Monday morning, April 17th.

Gillum’s Facebook post also asked friends and supporters for help covering what he estimated was a million dollar legal tab.

“Thank you for the prayers and words of support that you extend to me and my family. Please keep them coming. They sustain us more than you know. And for those who are able, please consider making a donation to my legal defense fund,” Gillum wrote. ″My family and I have made considerable financial sacrifices to defend my innocence, and your contributions will go toward the $1 million in additional funds needed to cover the trial and my legal representation.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.