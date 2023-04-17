Julie Montanaro honored at Cool Breeze Art and Smooth Jazz Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -One of WCTV’s own was honored at the annual Cool Breeze Art and Smooth Jazz Festival this weekend.

Julie Montanaro was among three honorees getting awards for community leadership.

Florida State University jazz studies professor Scotty Barnhart is another recipient.

Assistant Secretary of prevention services for the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Alice Sims, is the third recipient.

“To be honored with this award, it’s very humbling. I’m so excited to be beside Julie Montanaro, someone I’ve looked up to for many, many years. I’m speechless,” Alice Sims said.

The jazz festival wrapped up with performances in cascades park from several musical groups including the FAMU jazz ensemble and the Joel Johnson Jazz group.

