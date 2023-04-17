Tallahassee Police investigate stabbing on Lake Bradford Road

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident from Saturday afternoon.

TPD said they responded to a local hospital around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a man who came to the hospital with stabbing wounds.

TPD discovered the man was stabbed at Tony’s Quick Mart located at 1720 Lake Bradford Road after a physical fight with other suspects outside the store.

At the time, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, according to TPD.

