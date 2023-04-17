Tallahassee Police investigate stabbing on Lake Bradford Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident from Saturday afternoon.

TPD said they responded to a local hospital around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a man who came to the hospital with stabbing wounds.

TPD discovered the man was stabbed at Tony’s Quick Mart located at 1720 Lake Bradford Road after a physical fight with other suspects outside the store.

At the time, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, according to TPD.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.