Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State unveils a refreshed, more traditional look for its football team, replacing the...
FSU unveils new football uniforms
Fire officials say the alligator “amputated” the 72-year-old victim’s right leg below his knee,...
Man, 72, loses leg in alligator attack at Florida RV park
Local businesses supporting TLH Pridefest returning in April 2023.
Tallahassee Pride Festival returns to the capital city
Florida State Seminoles cheerleaders carry the flags ahead of the football team before the...
10 noteworthy performances from FSU’s Spring Showcase
Governors Charter Academy faces noncompliance allegations
Another Leon County charter school is accused of breaking compliance rules with the school district

Latest News

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigate stabbing on Lake Bradford Road
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
40-year-old pedestrian killed in Jackson County car crash
Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has named two South Florida attorneys to represent him...
Federal trial begins today for Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks
Thanks to your generosity, PBJ plz! raised more than 6-thousand dollars to help hungry children...
What’s Brewing - PBJ PLZ raised over 6,000 dollars
A few more showers and storms today before cooler and drier weather arrives on Monday.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 16