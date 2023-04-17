Valdosta fire responds to 2 structure fires 15 minutes apart

The fires were within 15 minutes of each other. Both fires were accidental and not related.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) responded to two structure fires on Sunday night.

The fires were within 15 minutes of each other. Both fires were accidental and not related.

According to officials, the first fire was at a single-story home on Horseshoe Circle at around 5:39 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke and fire conditions once they arrived. Officials say no one was inside the home at the time. The cause of the fire was found to be “unattended cooking,” VFD confirmed.

According to officials, the second fire happened at around 5:47 p.m. in the 700 block of Habersham Road. The fire was confined to a carport and was quickly extinguished.

The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on-scene operations.

