Florida faith leaders weigh in on six-week abortion ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Opponents of Florida’s newly passed six-week abortion ban are continuing to speak out.

Members of various religious groups gathered at the Capitol Monday for a press conference to denounce the legislation. They argue getting an abortion is a personal, moral decision—not one that should be made by legislators.

According to the National Council of Jewish Women, members of the Jewish faith believe life doesn’t begin until birth and that the mother’s life should take precedence over a fetus.

The Catholic church has traditionally condemned abortion. Members of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops say abortion should not be allowed at any point during pregnancy.

“We do know that people within the church and outside the church often are not in agreement with that and haven’t fully been able to recognize the dignity of the unborn,” Christie Arnold, a member of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, said. “But we do hope that everyone does come to that agreement.”

On the other hand, some Catholics and Christians spoke at Monday’s press conference, saying they believe in a woman’s right to choose.

“I think this is one of those issues where, you know, it’s been pounded in us through the evangelical world that abortion is a sin, when clearly the scripture says otherwise,” Quincy reverend Joe Parramore said.

The six-week ban makes exceptions for rape, incest and human trafficking. In those cases, a woman would have up to 15 weeks to get an abortion. However, the law requires her to show evidence, like a police report or medical record, to prove she falls into one of these categories.

The current 15-week ban is being challenged in the state’s Supreme Court. The six-week ban will not go into effect unless that 15-week rule is upheld.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.