Inmates in Leon County are learning to care for bees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new rehabilitation program for inmates is the buzz around Leon County.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office rolled out a new inmate beekeeping reentry initiative Tuesday. Three inmates were selected to participate in the program with training once or twice a week.

The training will give inmates a chance to tend to around 10 hives, which the sheriff’s office said will help them build life skills and support the community. Inmates will also have the chance to work toward their beekeeping occupation certificate.

“This is an occupation training that these inmates are interested in, and when they leave they’ll have about 20% of the skills they need to get their certificate to be beekeepers,” Sheriff Walt McNeil said. “That’s going to be a major help in getting them to start their own business.”

The goal is to give inmates employable skills so after their time in prison is up, they may seek a job or start their own business in the beekeeping, LCSO said.

To jumpstart success post-release, LCSO will provide each trainee with their own beehive.

“These inmates who engage in this occupation now can take these skill sets and take them to other places in our community. In fact, be employed and have employable skills but they can start their own business. And that’s what it’s all about in the Leon County Sheriff’s Office,” McNeil said.

The sheriff says with around 8,700 beekeeping jobs alone in north Florida, LCSO also hopes the program will support the region.

