Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, April 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After another sunny and seasonable day on Tuesday, we will see partly cloudy skies tonight with low temperatures in the upper 40s.

After a partly cloudy start to the morning, we will see mostly sunny skies for Wednesday afternoon and it will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

We are staying dry through the end of the work week. A cold front will arrive this weekend. For now, the best chance for rain will be Saturday rather than Sunday. Conditions will be cooler and drier on the back side of the front.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

