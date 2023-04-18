Lemon-Herb Roasted Spatchcock Chicken recipe.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara makes Lemon-Herb Roasted Spatchcock Chicken.

Ingredients:

1 fresh, whole chicken (3–4 lb)

2 lemons

6 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper

Plastic wrap

Nonstick aluminum foil

Steps:

Remove neck parts and gizzards from chicken (if applicable). Cut along the right side of the backbone from tail to neck; repeat with the left side. Break breastbone by pressing down on wings. Remove wing tips (if desired). Arrange chicken, breast side up, on a baking sheet and set aside (wash hands). Zest lemons (1 teaspoon), then juice (1/3 cup). Mince garlic (1 tablespoon) and rosemary. Combine in a medium bowl: lemon zest and juice, garlic, rosemary, and oil until blended. Season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Pour lemon marinade over the chicken. Cover a baking sheet with plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour (or overnight). Preheat grill on medium-low at 400°F. Arrange chicken on the grill, skin side up. Wrap a heavy cast iron skillet with foil and place it on top of the chicken to weigh it down. Close the grill lid and cook for 15–18 minutes until the underside is golden. Flip chicken over and top with a skillet to weigh down. 4. Close the grill lid and cook for 15–18 more minutes until the skin is crisp and golden, and the chicken is 165°F. Remove chicken from the grill and set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly. Cut into portions and serve.

