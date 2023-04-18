Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help solving 2022 homicide

By Seth Feiner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAKE PARK, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with an unsolved homicide from April 2022.

Tavares Roshawn Sanders, 21, was found dead on a dirt road near Exit 2 in Lake Park on April 19, 2022, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was last seen leaving his job at Popeyes on Bellville Road on April 18, 2022, at around 10 p.m.

On April 19, the sheriff’s office said they were called to Club Road on a report of suspicious activity. That’s when they found Sanders’ body. His vehicle was also reportedly found abandoned on the same road.

Anyone with information on his death can anonymously call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (229) 671-2985.

