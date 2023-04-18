Opening statements expected today in trial of Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks

First witnesses could also take the stand Tuesday
Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum exits the courthouse Monday, April 17, 2023 after the...
Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum exits the courthouse Monday, April 17, 2023 after the jury was selected for his and Sharon Lettman-Hicks' trial.
By Julie Montanaro and Staci Inez
Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorneys are expected to make their opening statements to the jury Tuesday morning as Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks stand trial on federal conspiracy and fraud charges.

Jury selection lasted nearly eight hours Monday and attorneys were able to agree on 12 jurors and 3 alternates just before 6 p.m.

Gillum, a former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Gubernatorial candidate, is accused of conspiring with former campaign advisor Sharon Lettman-Hicks to funnel campaign contributions for his personal use.

Those are charges Gillum denied in a lengthy Facebook post on the eve of trial.

The trial is slated to begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Tallahassee.

The judge says attorneys in the case will each have about 30 minutes to make their opening statements, before federal prosecutors start calling witnesses.

The judge read off a list of about 40 potential witnesses Monday, including two undercover FBI agents, but there is no word yet on who the Government’s first witness will be.

