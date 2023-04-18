Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, April 18.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More sunny and pleasant today.

Starting a little chilly, with widespread mid-40s. Highs can get to the low 80s.

Cool again Tuesday into Wednesday, with lows near 50 and warming into the mid-80s.

Staying dry all week.

