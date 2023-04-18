Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More sunny and pleasant today.
Starting a little chilly, with widespread mid-40s. Highs can get to the low 80s.
Cool again Tuesday into Wednesday, with lows near 50 and warming into the mid-80s.
Staying dry all week.
