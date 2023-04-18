Something Good - Leon Relay for Life a success

Something Good - Leon Relay for Life a success
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon relay for life was ‘literally’ a smashing success over the weekend!

Mike McCall had six pies lovingly tossed in his face. He’s such a good sport!

Most of the WCTV News team showed up to support the cause, dancing together and enjoying the day.

So far, this community has raised $70,000 in the fight against cancer.

We’re expecting a lot more to come in! If you’d still like to donate, you can click here.

