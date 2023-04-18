What’s Brewing - Publix Apron: Reinvented favorites

Are you and your kids getting kind of bored with your favorite foods? We might have a solution for that.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Are you and your kids getting kind of bored with your favorite foods? We might have a solution for that.

Publix Aprons Cooking School at the Village Square in Tallahassee is hosting a big and little chef class centered around reinventing your favorite foods!

It’s Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

In this hands-on class, you’ll get to see how to put a twist on favorites like cheeseburger stromboli, taco meatball cups, and fish sliders and pineapple slaw.

Just go to the website to get tickets.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say deputies found a body left burning in an open field in Hillsborough County,...
Body found burning in field in Florida
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigate stabbing on Lake Bradford Road
Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has named two South Florida attorneys to represent him...
Jurors selected for start of federal trial for Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks
Florida State unveils a refreshed, more traditional look for its football team, replacing the...
FSU unveils new football uniforms
A lightning strike is suspected to have hit a boat, killing one person and injuring another.
Captain killed, passenger injured after lightning strikes boat, officials say

Latest News

Are you and your kids getting kind of bored with your favorite foods? We might have a solution...
What’s Brewing - Publix Apron: Reinvented favorites
Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum exits the courthouse Monday, April 17, 2023 after the...
Opening statements expected today in trial of Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks
Doorbell catches duo leaving racial slur on neighbor's front walk
Racial slurs written in popsicle sticks at townhome complex
Something Good - Leon Relay for Life a success
Something Good - Leon Relay for Life a success