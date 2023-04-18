What’s Brewing - Publix Apron: Reinvented favorites

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Are you and your kids getting kind of bored with your favorite foods? We might have a solution for that.

Publix Aprons Cooking School at the Village Square in Tallahassee is hosting a big and little chef class centered around reinventing your favorite foods!

It’s Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

In this hands-on class, you’ll get to see how to put a twist on favorites like cheeseburger stromboli, taco meatball cups, and fish sliders and pineapple slaw.

Just go to the website to get tickets.

