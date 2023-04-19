Activists shower lawmakers in underwear to protest bans on gender-affirming care

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Underwear rained down on lawmakers at the Florida Capitol Tuesday.

As lawmakers discussed bills targeting LGBTQ+ rights, protesters in the gallery threw underwear down at legislators on the House floor. The drawers had messages on them including, “not your business” and “leave my genitals alone.”

Discussions persisted.

One bill lawmakers examined would ban gender-affirming care for minors. This means doctors would not be able to provide treatments like puberty blockers or hormone therapy to a patient until they reach the age of 18. Doctors who disobey the rule could face a third-degree felony charge.

The legislation has been met with fierce criticism from Democrats and LGBTQ+ rights advocates.

“In my opinion, this bill is unkind and it’s inhumane. And I need to remind everybody as we go forward, we’re talking about human beings. The words evil, the words demons—these are people that other people love.”

Republicans argue the bill protects children from unsafe medical procedures.

“There’s evil in this world and we face it here today,” bill sponsor Randy Fine said. “CS for SB 254 would make it illegal to do certain medical treatments on children that have the result of amputating perfectly good body parts.”

More than a dozen amendments to the bill, filed by Democrats in an attempt to soften its impact, were rejected Tuesday.

HAPPENING NOW: Florida House members are debating a bill that prevents children from attending live performances that include sexual or lewd content.@FLHouseDems argue it will have a chilling effect on drag shows. pic.twitter.com/VymjJjIe69 — Savannah Kelley (@SavannahWCTV) April 18, 2023

Legislators also discussed two other high-profile bills Tuesday. One would ban transgender people from using bathrooms that don’t match their sex assigned at birth.

Another aims to prevent children from attending performances that include “sexual content.” Democrats argue it’s intended to suppress drag shows.

