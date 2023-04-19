Activists shower lawmakers in underwear to protest bans on gender-affirming care

House lawmakers on Tuesday discussed bills targeting LGBTQ+ rights
LGBTQ+ advocates protest controversial bills
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Underwear rained down on lawmakers at the Florida Capitol Tuesday.

As lawmakers discussed bills targeting LGBTQ+ rights, protesters in the gallery threw underwear down at legislators on the House floor. The drawers had messages on them including, “not your business” and “leave my genitals alone.”

Discussions persisted.

One bill lawmakers examined would ban gender-affirming care for minors. This means doctors would not be able to provide treatments like puberty blockers or hormone therapy to a patient until they reach the age of 18. Doctors who disobey the rule could face a third-degree felony charge.

The legislation has been met with fierce criticism from Democrats and LGBTQ+ rights advocates.

Republicans argue the bill protects children from unsafe medical procedures.

“There’s evil in this world and we face it here today,” bill sponsor Randy Fine said. “CS for SB 254 would make it illegal to do certain medical treatments on children that have the result of amputating perfectly good body parts.”

More than a dozen amendments to the bill, filed by Democrats in an attempt to soften its impact, were rejected Tuesday.

Legislators also discussed two other high-profile bills Tuesday. One would ban transgender people from using bathrooms that don’t match their sex assigned at birth.

Another aims to prevent children from attending performances that include “sexual content.” Democrats argue it’s intended to suppress drag shows.

WCTV will continue to follow these bills as they move through the legislature.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Investigators say deputies found a body left burning in an open field in Hillsborough County,...
Body found burning in field in Florida
Doorbell catches duo leaving racial slur on neighbor's front walk
Racial slurs written in popsicle sticks at townhome complex
A jury convicted Terrance Randolph Faulk, 41, of Tallahassee, Florida.
Update: Tallahassee man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking of a child
Cindy Willis was hit head-on by a distracted drive, causing her car to flip over.
‘I can’t get the picture of that bumper out of my head’: Thomasville Distracted Driving victim speaks out

Latest News

LGBTQ+ advocates protest controversial bills
LGBTQ+ advocates protest controversial bills
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
Faith leaders gather at the Capitol for a press conference on Monday
Florida faith leaders weigh in on six-week abortion ban
The Usual Suspects April 16, 2023
The Usual Suspects April 16, 2023