Chiles football’s Pettis under investigation, on administrative leave

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chiles Timberwolves Head Football Coach Kevin Pettis is under investigation for “possible athletic violations” and has been placed on administrative leave according to a statement from Leon County Schools. LCS says it will hire outside counsel to lead the investigation into Pettis and that no records of the process will be available until after it has concluded.

Pettis has served as Head Coach of the T’Wolves since the 2018 season, compiling a 23-28 record at CHS including most recently a 5-5 campaign in 2022.

WCTV reached out to Pettis for comment with the coach saying he had none at this time.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.