Chiles football’s Pettis under investigation, on administrative leave

Leon County rivals collide as the Lincoln Trojans head north to take on the Chiles Timberwolves
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chiles Timberwolves Head Football Coach Kevin Pettis is under investigation for “possible athletic violations” and has been placed on administrative leave according to a statement from Leon County Schools. LCS says it will hire outside counsel to lead the investigation into Pettis and that no records of the process will be available until after it has concluded.

Pettis has served as Head Coach of the T’Wolves since the 2018 season, compiling a 23-28 record at CHS including most recently a 5-5 campaign in 2022.

WCTV reached out to Pettis for comment with the coach saying he had none at this time.

