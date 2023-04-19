Governors Charter Academy working with LCS to address allegations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee charter school and Leon County Schools are now working together to address a number of concerns raised by Superintendent Rocky Hanna in a letter last week.

Hanna accused Governors Charter Academy of nine potential violations of its contract with the district, based on investigations by a district employee in charge of monitoring charter school compliance.

LCS Spokesperson Chris Petley confirmed the two parties sat down for a “productive meeting” this week.

“Both groups worked out a way to move forward to address the issues brought up in the Superintendent’s letter,” he told WCTV.

The letter alleged the school had missing attendance and vaccine records, and also failed to give out grades to certain students in past quarters, among other allegations.

Charter Schools USA is the managing company for Governors Charter Academy.

A spokesperson for the company shared with WCTV a letter by the Chairman of Renaissance Charter School, Inc., Ken Haiko. Renaissance serves as the governing board for the school.

“Our team had a great and productive meeting with your staff this morning,” Haiko wrote. “We appreciate you giving us the opportunity to carefully review our plan and current progress in addressing concerns about Governors Charter Academy.”

The letter confirmed the sides sat down for a meeting.

“We advised your staff of the status of our efforts and our plan to bring the few remaining items into compliance. We are thankful for your team working with us to finalize any outstanding issues. We will also address these issues with the principal and staff at the school to be sure going forward we can better maintain our working relationship with the District as we meet our reporting obligations.”

The superintendent’s letter included a window for the school to address the concerns. That window ended Wednesday.

Petley indicated the two sides will continue their dialogue to address each issue.

