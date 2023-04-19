IMON rescuing colony of more than 100 cats

The nonprofit needs foster and adoptive parents for the cats
A local nonprofit is asking for the community's support as they rescue a large number of cats.
By Chasity Maynard and Sam Thomas
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee cat nonprofit Its Meow or Never is under strain as it looks to wrangle a cat colony in Tallahassee.

The colony has about 120 cats. IMON has worked to capture, spay and neuter part of the herd, but the process is ongoing. The volunteer-run organization is seeking homes for the rescues.

IMON usually tackles two or three colonies annually, according to Alford. Taking on these cases is important, she said, but it isn’t easy.

“They’re really stretching our resources,” she said.

Conquering a cat colony is a tedious and challenging task, Alford explained. It’s not as simple as sweeping in to take them all.

“It’s not a good idea to take them all at once because a bigger colony can come in,” she explained.

Instead, volunteers with the program must work to slowly wean the cats from the area until the numbers dwindle. That will help discourage another group from immediately trying to take over the territory.

The problem stems from owners not getting their animals fixed, Alford said.

“This is a human-created problem,” she said.

She asked the community to help them rescue these cats.

IMON needs kitten food and supplies. They also need foster parents for kittens or adult cats while they continue to search for the animals’ forever homes.

Two of the cats up for adoption are mother cats who are co-parenting their kittens together. In total, there are 10 kittens. The kittens can be weaned off their mothers to be adopted when they reach 2 lbs., which is expected in the next two to four weeks. However, arrangements for fosters and adoptions can be made ahead of time.

As soon as the kittens are all weaned, the mothers will be ready for adoption, too.

People interested in supporting IMON can find more information here. Interested in fostering? Apply here. You can find adoptable kittens here.

