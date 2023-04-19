Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After another warm and sunny day today, we will see mostly clear skies tonight with morning low temps in the low to mid 50s.

Sunny and even warmer for Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Friday will stay warm and dry for the most part with only a stray shower possible. Then a cold front arrives on Saturday, bringing the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Saturday does not look like a washout by any means. Rain coverage for now at 40%.

Cooler and drier for Sunday and Monday once the cold front passes. The chance for a few showers and storms returns for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.