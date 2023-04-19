Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 19

Sunny and very warm on Thursday with the chance for scattered showers on Saturday.
By Josh Green
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After another warm and sunny day today, we will see mostly clear skies tonight with morning low temps in the low to mid 50s.

Sunny and even warmer for Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Friday will stay warm and dry for the most part with only a stray shower possible. Then a cold front arrives on Saturday, bringing the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Saturday does not look like a washout by any means. Rain coverage for now at 40%.

Cooler and drier for Sunday and Monday once the cold front passes. The chance for a few showers and storms returns for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
A jury convicted Terrance Randolph Faulk, 41, of Tallahassee, Florida.
Update: Tallahassee man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking of a child
Doorbell catches duo leaving racial slur on neighbor's front walk
Racial slurs written in popsicle sticks at townhome complex
Cindy Willis was hit head-on by a distracted drive, causing her car to flip over.
‘I can’t get the picture of that bumper out of my head’: Thomasville Distracted Driving victim speaks out
Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum exits the courthouse Monday, April 17, 2023 after the...
Testimony now underway in trial of Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks

Latest News

Sunny and very warm on Thursday with the chance for scattered showers on Saturday.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 19
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 19.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 19
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 19.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 19
A few more clouds in the forecast for Wednesday, but still no real chances for rain.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, April 18