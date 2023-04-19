One person dead after SUVs collide head-on in Madison County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person has died after two SUVs collided head-on in Madison County on Thursday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at about 4:15 p.m. near 2185 State Road 6, FHP public information officer Patricia Jefferson-Shaw said. Details on how the crash occurred or the condition of anyone else involved are unavailable at this time.

One trooper has arrived on the scene and others are in route, Jefferson-Shaw said. Troopers shut down State Road 6. It is unclear where they are rerouting traffic at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.