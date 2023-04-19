One person dead after SUVs collide head-on in Madison County

State Road 6 is shut down in both directions, according to FHP
(MGN)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person has died after two SUVs collided head-on in Madison County on Thursday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at about 4:15 p.m. near 2185 State Road 6, FHP public information officer Patricia Jefferson-Shaw said. Details on how the crash occurred or the condition of anyone else involved are unavailable at this time.

One trooper has arrived on the scene and others are in route, Jefferson-Shaw said. Troopers shut down State Road 6. It is unclear where they are rerouting traffic at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
A jury convicted Terrance Randolph Faulk, 41, of Tallahassee, Florida.
Update: Tallahassee man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking of a child
Doorbell catches duo leaving racial slur on neighbor's front walk
Racial slurs written in popsicle sticks at townhome complex
Cindy Willis was hit head-on by a distracted drive, causing her car to flip over.
‘I can’t get the picture of that bumper out of my head’: Thomasville Distracted Driving victim speaks out
Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum exits the courthouse Monday, April 17, 2023 after the...
Testimony now underway in trial of Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks

Latest News

Andrew Gillum listens during his and his former campaign manager Sharon Lettman-Hicks's trial...
Key witnesses testify about NYC trip, failed bribery attempts in day two of Andrew Gillum’s federal trial
IMON rescuing colony of more than 100 cats
IMON rescuing colony of more than 100 cats
Springwood Elementary School in Tallahassee is going green, red, black and blue.
WCTV Community Classroom: Helping local educators get what they need to stock their rooms
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigate overnight shooting on West Pensacola Street