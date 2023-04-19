Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 19

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another cool start and a warmer finish today.

Plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow and Friday before some clouds and possibly some showers try on Saturday.

Highs start getting more toasty - middle and upper 80s.

