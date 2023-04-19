Something Good - Food pantry opens at TLH senior community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today a new monthly food pantry debuted at Jamestown Woods Apartments in Tallahassee, Fla.

A resident of the senior community, Julia Williams, noticed many of her neighbors have been running out of food by the middle of each month. She wanted to do something about it.

She started a fundraising campaign and today seniors lined up for food, thankful for the helping hand.

