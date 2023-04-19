Something Good - Tallahassee inspires woman to create coloring book

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local woman has created a coloring book dedicated to the City of Tallahassee and its history.

Anna Drake says the book will include interesting celebrities, buildings, events, and more!

Drake’s family has lived in Tallahassee for several generations

She says she’s excited to create this coloring book as a fun new way to teach others about Tallahassee.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.