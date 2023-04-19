Something Good - Tallahassee inspires woman to create coloring book

Something Good - Tallahassee inspires woman to create coloring book
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local woman has created a coloring book dedicated to the City of Tallahassee and its history.

Anna Drake says the book will include interesting celebrities, buildings, events, and more!

Drake’s family has lived in Tallahassee for several generations

She says she’s excited to create this coloring book as a fun new way to teach others about Tallahassee.

