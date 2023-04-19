TPD investigate overnight shooting on West Pensacola Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that left one person injured.

TPD responded to the 2500 block of West Pensacola around 1:52 a.m. in reference to a shooting incident.

Upon their arrival, they found a man laying on the sidewalk in front of Boost Mobile at 2550 West Pensacola Street with a non-life-threatening gunshot to his leg, according to TPD.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At this time, it is unclear where exactly the shooting took place as well as the cause that led up to the shooting, according to TPD.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

