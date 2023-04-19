WCTV Community Classroom: Helping local educators get what they need to stock their rooms

Springwood Elementary School in Tallahassee is going green, red, black and blue.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Springwood Elementary School in Tallahassee is going green, red, black and blue.

It’s for their project Four Houses, One Wood, wood as in spring wood.

Mary Winsett is asking for community donations to help buy items to incentivize and reward students.

For their Four Houses, One Wood project, students and staff at Springwood Elementary will split up into four teams—red, black, blue, and green.

They divide up into their respective teams or houses for friendly competitions but also learn how four houses can work together as one team under one roof.

“It’ll help give the students a reason to be here besides just learning. That’s really the big thing that I have tried to put in my classroom. When we’re at school, we’re a family. These other families that are helping us, is just amazing,” Mary Winsett said.

Donations are also needed to create school spirit throughout the project... to be able to buy and/or make hats, lanyards, and cricut materials to help give students fun and new swag to wear.

If you’d like to donate toward Ms. Winsett and springwood’s cause, go to wctv.tv and click on community classroom.

We’d love to help other teachers out there. So, if you’ve signed up with donors choose, send our morning anchor Lanetra Bennett an email so she can highlight you.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
A jury convicted Terrance Randolph Faulk, 41, of Tallahassee, Florida.
Update: Tallahassee man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking of a child
Doorbell catches duo leaving racial slur on neighbor's front walk
Racial slurs written in popsicle sticks at townhome complex
Cindy Willis was hit head-on by a distracted drive, causing her car to flip over.
‘I can’t get the picture of that bumper out of my head’: Thomasville Distracted Driving victim speaks out
Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum exits the courthouse Monday, April 17, 2023 after the...
Testimony now underway in trial of Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks

Latest News

Springwood Elementary School in Tallahassee is going green, red, black and blue.
WCTV Community Classroom: Helping local educators get what they need to stock their rooms
Tallahassee principal resigns after parent complaints over Michelangelo ‘David’ statue lesson.
LCS letter raises questions about Tallahassee Classical School governing board, contract compliance
LCS sends letter to TLH Classical School
LCS sends letter to TLH Classical School
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Classical School’s license for curriculum revoked following “David” statue spectacle