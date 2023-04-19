WCTV Community Classroom: Helping local educators get what they need to stock their rooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Springwood Elementary School in Tallahassee is going green, red, black and blue.

It’s for their project Four Houses, One Wood, wood as in spring wood.

Mary Winsett is asking for community donations to help buy items to incentivize and reward students.

For their Four Houses, One Wood project, students and staff at Springwood Elementary will split up into four teams—red, black, blue, and green.

They divide up into their respective teams or houses for friendly competitions but also learn how four houses can work together as one team under one roof.

“It’ll help give the students a reason to be here besides just learning. That’s really the big thing that I have tried to put in my classroom. When we’re at school, we’re a family. These other families that are helping us, is just amazing,” Mary Winsett said.

Donations are also needed to create school spirit throughout the project... to be able to buy and/or make hats, lanyards, and cricut materials to help give students fun and new swag to wear.

If you’d like to donate toward Ms. Winsett and springwood’s cause, go to wctv.tv and click on community classroom.

We’d love to help other teachers out there. So, if you’ve signed up with donors choose, send our morning anchor Lanetra Bennett an email so she can highlight you.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.