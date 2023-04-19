WCTV legal analyst: DOJ will prioritize investigation into racial slurs at townhome complex

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A longtime criminal defense attorney is sharing his perspective on a controversial incident involving two men who were recently caught on camera writing out racial slurs and inappropriate images on a sidewalk in Tallahassee.

Joe Bodiford, who is a law professor and also serves as a legal expert for WCTV, said he would expect the Department of Justice to look into the matter after a resident of the Townhome complex where the incident occurred filed a formal complaint.

Neighbor Duane Francis said he found the writings upsetting and filed a complaint with the United States Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the Tallahassee Police Department. Bodiford said he believes investigators will make the case a “priority,” considering the “morality or immorality” and “absolute absurdity” of what the men responsible did.

TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt told WCTV that the incident is under investigation, but no charges have been filed and the incident is not considered trespassing, vandalism or criminal mischief.

“We all have the right to be left alone, we all have the right to peace and quiet and feel safe in our own home,” Bodiford said. “To have somebody come and do something like on the front sidewalk of their house it’s certainly something that can carry penalties.”

Ring doorbell footage from the Townhomes at 770 complex showed the men carefully constructing the racial slur with the popsicle sticks, as well as the inappropriate image of a male body part just one building away from Francis’s home.

Bodiford said in their investigation he believes the DOJ will take into account the age of the men involved “but they also have to take into consideration how this was left to make this family feel.”

“There’s any number of things available to them, they have a lot of discretion in what they can do but I think for this family it comes down to accountability,” Bodiford said. “That could be the most important sanction that they’re seeking.”

Bodiford said he believe the DOJ will be taking a serious look at the case because what the men did is “easily distinguishable as wrong.”

“I think it would be defensible from the point ‘they’re kids, they’re stupid’ but even the simplest person should know this is not something you do to another human being,” Bodiford said.

Bodiford said penalties could include fines left up to the discretion of the DOJ.

