What’s Brewing - National prescription drug take back day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Tallahassee Police Department is hosting a drug drop-off event to mark the day.

It’s this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TPD’s headquarters on East Seventh Avenue.

This is an opportunity for those who have accumulated prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications to safely dispose of these items.

