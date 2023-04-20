Commissioner wants county to ‘affirm commitment to democracy,’ citing state legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor, District 1, announced Wednesday he would be submitting a proclamation to the Leon County Commission to “affirm” the County’s “commitment to democracy.”

Proctor criticized several bills state lawmakers are considering, including Senate Bill 1096 which would levy fines on anyone who “damages, defaces, destroys, or removes” a monument or memorial of any kind.

“We don’t want to go back to this right here, even though it’s at the state Capitol front lawn,” Proctor said, speaking in front of a Confederate monument in front of the Historic Capitol Museum. “The state of Florida has legislation circulating to preserve these monuments all across the state.”

Proctor said the Confederate monuments show the state legislature “does not want to be about democracy,” and he said that the County Commission has tried on multiple occasions to get the statutes removed from the Capitol lawn.

Proctor criticized House Bill 999, which would eliminate state funding for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs at public colleges and universities.

Autoplay Caption

“There is fear that we are putting upon our teachers,” Proctor said, alluding to Florida statute 847.012 which covers “age-appropriate classroom material,” forbidding subjects on race and sexual orientation for third grade and younger.

Some of the same issues Proctor raised drove activists from Black Votes Matter to protest in front of the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.

“We want the authentic history to be taught, not just in our schools, in secondary education, but in our schools of higher learning within the state of Florida as well,” said protester Jamil Davis.

Davis said his group turned out to object to HB 999 and “preserve the funding for these (DEI) programs for secondary education students.”

Fellow Leon County Commissioner for District 2 Christian Caban said he agrees with Proctor on the issues being taken up at the state level. But said the current legislation being considered at the state level “doesn’t have to be a distraction for us.”

“We have tackled some big issues the last few months. In District 2 we have more dollars being spent into our district than I would say ever before,” Caban said.

Caban said his job is to focus on being a voice for the 30,000 people in his district.

“Though it is frustrating, I think it is how we respond,” Caban said. “What we’ve shown that we’re going to do is fight for simple things, better roads, more sidewalks better infrastructure. And that’s what we’re going to focus on in the future.”

Proctor said he will be asking the board to accept his proclamation at their upcoming meeting on May 9, with hopes of it being adopted as an agenda item for their June 13 meeting.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.