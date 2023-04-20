Early morning emergency alert test startles residents in Florida

Emergency Alert Test Message
Emergency Alert Test Message(wctv)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Those in Florida who have test alerts enabled on their cell phones were rudely awaken Thursday around 4:45 a.m. to very loud alert tones.

Shortly after the test alert was sent out, #emergencyalert started trending on Twitter as people let their feelings be known after being woken up.

The test alert was preplanned by the Florida Department of Emergency Management and the Florida Association of Broadcasters. Below is a schedule that details when future test alerts will be sent out in 2023.

MonthDate and Time
April4:50 AM EDT
May1:50 PM EDT
June4:50 AM EDT
July1:50 PM EDT
August4:50 AM EDT
September1:50 PM EDT
October4:50 AM EDT
November1:50 PM EDT
December4:50 AM EDT

Cell phone providers do allow customers to opt-out of test alerts, though it isn’t recommend. On most devices, you can find the option under your phone’s notification settings. Apple users can CLICK HERE to learn more. Android and Google users can CLICK HERE to learn more.

We at WCTV would like to applaud everyone who received the alert for passing the test.

WCTV You passed the test
WCTV You passed the test(wctv)

