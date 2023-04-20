Early morning emergency alert test startles residents in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Those in Florida who have test alerts enabled on their cell phones were rudely awaken Thursday around 4:45 a.m. to very loud alert tones.

Shortly after the test alert was sent out, #emergencyalert started trending on Twitter as people let their feelings be known after being woken up.

unintended perk to being at work as early as I am... that #emergencyalert didn't wake me up 🤪 — rob nucatola (@robnucatola) April 20, 2023

me: sleeping peacefully

the florida emergency alert test: pic.twitter.com/mB06ZdWoIo — arlee 🍂 (@arleesaur) April 20, 2023

Me receiving that emergency alert at 4:45 #emergencyalert pic.twitter.com/7457yvFjUn — Zackariyya Alli (@zackariyyaalli3) April 20, 2023

Nobody:

Literally nobody:

The Emergency Alert test system team: pic.twitter.com/LLdEdFABkw — gab (@GabyCakes) April 20, 2023

The test alert was preplanned by the Florida Department of Emergency Management and the Florida Association of Broadcasters. Below is a schedule that details when future test alerts will be sent out in 2023.

Month Date and Time April 4:50 AM EDT May 1:50 PM EDT June 4:50 AM EDT July 1:50 PM EDT August 4:50 AM EDT September 1:50 PM EDT October 4:50 AM EDT November 1:50 PM EDT December 4:50 AM EDT

Cell phone providers do allow customers to opt-out of test alerts, though it isn’t recommend. On most devices, you can find the option under your phone’s notification settings. Apple users can CLICK HERE to learn more. Android and Google users can CLICK HERE to learn more.

We at WCTV would like to applaud everyone who received the alert for passing the test.

WCTV You passed the test (wctv)

