Lowndes Co. 10-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a tough week for many in Lowndes County after a 10-year-old girl was killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Autumn Rae’s family and friends tell WALB — Autumn was a 10-year-old loving big sister who was very smart at school. She loved to work on her farm and was a wonderful sport while playing softball — before a tragic accident involving a possible drunk driver took her life.

Jodie Rebecca Herndon-Everidge is the suspected drunk driver that wrecked the car and killed Autumn Rae. (Source: WALB)

“Everybody says their child is one of the sweetest ever, but mine really was,” Dale Vickers, Autumn’s stepdad, said.

“She hugged us when we needed her. She was there for anything that we needed. She comforted us a lot at school, especially when we were stressed,” Weslyn McGilvray, one of Autumn’s best friends, said. “She didn’t deserve none of it, but I think she’s in a good resting place.”

Autumn’s family and friends have placed a cross with Autumn’s picture and flowers where the accident took place on Bland Dairy Drive in Lowndes County.

Autumn Rae’s softball team, the Hot Sticks, held a memorial to honor the loss of their teammate. They’re asking for prayers for the girls on the team, her family and friends.

“To Gillian and the rest of the Hot Sticks, I want y’all to play the rest of the season like she’s still there. Win it for her,” Vickers said.

Family and friends have placed A cross and flowers where the accident happened. To remember the life of Autumn Rae. (Source: WALB)

“Just know that she’ll always be there with you in your heart, and just know that she’ll never leave your side,” McGilvray said. “Even if she’s not physically here, she’ll always be there when you need her.”

Family and friends of Autumn Rae laid her to rest on Thursday. Something Autumn’s stepdad tells me he never imagined doing. Especially at such a young age.

“The amount of people that were at her service. That was a very big turnout. Her life touched many,” Vickers said. “Think twice before you make a decision that can endanger a child.”

“Just think of your decisions before you do it because you can lose someone that you really love, and that you really care about,” McGilvray said.

Many in the community are upset after that driver was released on her one recognizance. Meaning she didn’t have to post any form of cash bail that same day.

This is a list of the charges Everidge had before she was released on her own recognizance. Which means she was released without having to pay any form of cash bond. (Source: WALB)

“Living with this is punishment enough. As for those involved with it,” Vickers said. “I think somebody needs to be made an example of, starting now. And this needs to continue forward from here on out.”

Family and friends say they will always remember Autumn Rae. She will forever hold a special place in their hearts.

“Think before you make decisions, and don’t drink and drive because something like this can happen,” Autumnn Kersey, another best friend of Autumn, said. “It causes losing a daughter, a stepdaughter, a best friend, a friend, a lot of damage to your heart.”

