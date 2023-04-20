Mike’s First Alert Forecast – Thursday, April 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a cool morning in the 50s, we had a sunny, warm, and dry afternoon, mostly in the mid-80s.

There were a few smoky areas due to some prescribed fires this afternoon, but otherwise plenty of sunshine. Tonight will see just a bit of patchy fog, mainly over eastern areas, and lows in the mid to upper 50s, except the 60s near the coast.

Tomorrow will be warm and dry again but with a few more clouds, and highs in the mid-80s.

By Saturday, an approaching front will bring a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, but it will be weakening. Drier air returns on Sunday and Monday, but a chance of showers returning again by the middle of next week.

