Whistleblower accuses state attorney’s office of racism, harsher punishments for Hispanic people

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former employee at the Jefferson County State Attorney’s Office has come forward with allegations about a discriminatory policy and culture that she says ultimately led to her resignation.

Mackenzie Hayes, a former assistant state attorney, said she found a policy printed in the Jefferson County office directing employees to dole out harsher punishments to Hispanic people for driving without a valid driver’s license. State Attorney Jack Campbell confirmed the document’s authenticity Thursday.

“IF EXTENSIVE CRIMINAL HISTORY and/or HISPANIC > Adjudicated Guilty + Costs.”

Hayes claims other employees in the office also spoke negatively about people of Hispanic and Latinx descent, recalling that colleagues spoke in a “joking tone, dismissive tone, about all the Mexicans in Jefferson County.”

It’s standard practice for defendants with no serious criminal history who are caught driving without a license to get a diversion, Hayes said. A diversion is a process in which prosecutors and the accused usually work out a deal to avoid charges. The document in the Jefferson County office, however, instructed staff to jump to charging Hispanic people and adjudicating guilt.

After confirming the document’s authenticity, Campbell said the language on the form was incorrect. The message was supposed to say “undocumented immigrants,” not Hispanic, the state attorney said.

However, Campbell said it is legal to have different standards for someone based on whether they are undocumented.

“A lot of the undocumented immigrants that we’re dealing with in this part are of Hispanic heritage,” he said. “And so he wrongfully superimposed one for the other because he often was dealing with a Hispanic population.”

The state attorney argued there is no way to know if an undocumented immigrant has a criminal history.

Paul Chavez, a supervising attorney for the Immigration Justice Project, said immigration questions are complex and span a variety of situations. A prosecutor’s office isn’t equipped to handle those complexities and wouldn’t have access to a person’s full immigration profile, he said.

“What is undocumented?” Chavez, who is on staff with Southern Poverty Law Center, asked. “That’s such an amorphous group of people.”

Conflating the idea of an immigrant with a Hispanic person implies a racist attitude, he said.

“Every now and then, the most bigoted and racist elected officials say the quiet part out loud. Very rarely do they put it down in writing,” Chavez said. “This is one of those rare moments.”

Although a prosecutor like Campbell may have the power to treat undocumented people differently, Chavez said it’s wrong to do so.

“I think he wants to treat people differently,” Chavez said. “They may have prosecutorial discretion to do that, but they shouldn’t. And they don’t have to.”

And immigration attorney Elizabeth Ricci said the lack of knowledge of a person’s past doesn’t justify violating equal protections under the Constitution. She wondered how many prosecutors followed the “supposedly incorrectly drafted memo by treating Hispanics differently.”

“What if we replaced the word at issues with ‘Black’ or ‘female,’ and punished those individuals more harshly than others?” she wrote.

Chavez questioned how one could be sure of Campbell’s claim that the wording was an error.

“How would anyone believe you’re not targeting Hispanic people?” he said.

The policy is dangerous, Hayes said, and it could have seriously affected the lives of those affected. She worries some people may have been deported or had their citizenship application process disrupted.

“Being convicted of a crime is a huge impact on your life, as compared to being offered something like diversion and being able to have your case dismissed,” Hayes said. “Prosecutors have a lot of power over people’s lives. This is not a game. It’s not a silly misunderstanding. It’s people’s lives.”

The person who created the document no longer works at the Jefferson County office, but is still employed with the State Attorney’s Office, Campbell said. The state attorney declined to share the author’s name or if they work in Leon County.

Chavez said the author of the document should be terminated or resign immediately. He also called on the U.S. Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation.

Campbell is still investigating to determine if he should discipline the chief supervisor of the Jefferson County office, he said. He said he doesn’t have any reason to believe the supervisor knew that language was in there.

The document was made specifically for Hayes as a “cheat sheet,” and no one else in the office would have seen it, Campbell said. Hayes was to replace the author, who Campbell said was being promoted to handle more serious cases.

“That person has been disciplined and reprimanded and acknowledges that that’s an inaccurate statement of our policies,” he said.

Despite the contents of the document, Campbell said he is “very comfortable” with the fact that the author didn’t follow the very policy he penned.

“I’m very comfortable with the fact that despite the fact that he wrote that document, that he wasn’t following that policy,” the state attorney said. “He stupidly wrote down Hispanic when he was trying to refer to undocumented immigrants. I understand why he did it because a lot of the undocumented immigrants were of Spanish descent, but it’s still painted this office in a terrible posture, and I understand why the public is having the reaction it is.”

He denied allegations of racism.

“He recognizes that was wrong. I do not believe that he was or anybody in this office is doing it based on race. He was doing it based on their undocumented status, which often this part of the country is somebody of Hispanic.”

In his 20 years of work in the office, Campbell said he never heard of issues of racism in that branch.

“I believe I would have heard about it a lot and it would have come out in the public,” he said.

Even if the state attorney didn’t realize the Jefferson County office had these rules posted or issues with racism, Hayes said it didn’t matter. Campbell is still responsible.

“At the end of the day, as an elected official, it is his responsibility to make sure that his attorneys are following the law and not violating people’s constitutional rights,” she said. “So even if he wants to say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know about it,’ I think that’s a very weak excuse.”

The incident is an example of a bigger issue, Chavez said.

“This is the very atmosphere that is created when states entangle themselves with what they believe to be immigration enforcement,” he said. “It inevitably leads to racial profiling – which, of course, creates distrust of law enforcement in immigrant communities and makes these communities less likely to report crimes, interact with police, seek out medical treatment or emergency services, or access social services. This type of racist attitude makes us all less safe.”

Hayes said the culture she encountered after transferring from the Leon County office to the Jefferson County office was so shocking that she resigned after less than a week. When she found the paper, the document confirmed for Hayes that the office’s values did not align with her own.

“People should be able to trust that if they are charged with a crime, that they’re going to be treated equally under the law. And that was not happening here in Jefferson County,” Hayes said.

