2023 Honor Flight Tallahassee prepares for take off

2023 Honor Flight Tallahassee
By Ben Kaplan
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2023 Honor Flight Tallahassee is set to take off for Washington D.C. on Saturday, April 29th.

The whirlwind one-day trip to our Nation’s Capitol whisks local Veterans to see the memorials and monuments built to recognize their service.

Over the past decade, Honor Flight Tallahassee alone has treated 670 veterans on this all-expenses-paid trip. It begins when the Veterans arrive at the terminal bright and early at 5 a.m. The flight to D.C. departs about an hour later and touches down in Baltimore around 9 a.m.

After that, busses will transport the group to see the WWII, Korean, Vietnam, Iwo Jima and Air Force Memorials along with Arlington National Cemetery. They’ll also visit the Lincoln Memorial and drive by Washington Monument.

They’ll land back in Tallahassee at 9:40 p.m. where they’ll be met by more than 1,000 friends, family members and other community members so grateful for their service.

During Thursday’s Eyewitness News at 4, Honor Flight Tallahassee Chairman Mac Kemp and Vice Chair Tom Napier joined Ben and Katie Kaplan to talk more about this year’s Honor Flight.

Click on the video player to watch that segment.

And, you can click here to find out more about how to sign a Veteran up for Honor Flight, or to volunteer as a Guardian. There is also information on how you can donate to continue to make this trip possible in the future.

WCTV will once again be traveling with Honor Flight Tallahassee and will begin bringing you those stories Monday, May 1 starting at 4 p.m. Please make sure to join us throughout May for our ‘It’s Our Honor’ series as we document another amazing adventure for our deserving Veterans.

