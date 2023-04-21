Car carrying three young women flips, kills passenger Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A young woman died Friday morning after the car she was traveling in flipped several times on Dover Road in Havana, Fla., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Three women between the ages of 18 and 21 were traveling south on the roadway near Dupont Road when the driver veered left, overturning the white sedan several times, FHP Public Information Officer Patricia Jefferson-Shaw said. It’s unclear at this time why she swerved.

One of the passengers was found dead when troopers arrived on the scene, Jefferson-Shaw said, which was just after 9 a.m. The other two women in the vehicle were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, with one in critical condition, according to the PIO.

The road closed temporarily Friday morning between Dupont Road to Shady Rest Road as emergency responders arrived and began investigating and aiding at the scene.

