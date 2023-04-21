FAMU trustees approve $11 million for student housing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University’s vice president for student affairs Thursday said the university’s board of trustees approved $11 million to bring more student housing to campus.

William Hudson Jr. said the $11 million is a preliminary investment to kick off the beginning phases of three housing projects for the university to house around 2,000 students.

“There are more students who want to reside on campus that are returning students,” Hudson said. “We have had the same population of incoming freshmen, but we have had an increase in students who are returning who want to reside on campus and a number of transfer students who want to reside on campus as well.”

The proposal lays out three student housing projects, including a 500-bed residence hall, a 700-bed residence hall and an 800-bed apartment complex. Hudson said the 500-bed residence hall will take the place of the Gibbs Hall.

“Our housing is very popular, it’s very amenable, just the demand is more than the space we have,” Hudson said.

Hudson said plans for new housing have been in the works for several years, long before chaos ahead of the 2022 fall semester which left many students scrambling for off-campus housing options due to the shortage on campus.

Hudson said the additional beds will create more space for what he expects will be increasing numbers of students expected to enroll at the university in the next few years.

“We hope to provide this to be competitive in attracting the best and brightest students,” Hudson said.

Hudson said one of the buildings will sit adjacent to the FAMU towers, another will take the place of the Gibbs Hall and the third will sit at Palmetto Drive North.

Hudson said the university is still working on bond financing, along with the US Department of Education “and others” to obtain more funding to move these project along.

“This university has spent decades accommodating students and being the place where students who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to attend college being that beacon of light and so being able to provide new amenities,” Hudson said. “Not just housing, research buildings, class buildings, it means a lot to this institution.”

Sophomore Sada Green is spending her last semester on campus, she said she did not want to deal with another “housing crisis” going into junior year.

“I’m glad that they addressed that issue, they’re getting housing for future students and that they can come live out their FAMU dream,” Green said.

Hudson said more money will be approved by the board of trustees as the timeline of construction moves along, and said the university hopes to have construction of the three housing units completed by 2026.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.