‘I have a bobcat in my car’: Deputies remove wild cat caught in vehicle

Deputies in Wisconsin rescued a trapped bobcat that was caught in a vehicle. (Source: WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock, Dominique O'Neill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Authorities in Wisconsin responded to a unique call this week.

“I have a bobcat in my car,” is what a caller told a dispatcher in Portage County, according to WSAW.

Deputies with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was a legitimate call for help Tuesday evening.

A driver told first responders that they didn’t see anything but heard their vehicle strike something. Assuming it was road debris, they got out of their vehicle to take a closer look and ended up seeing a bobcat inside the front bumper.

“You could imagine the shock they were in to find a bobcat in their vehicle,” Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said. “My deputies are really good at solving problems, but this one baffled them. So we called in reinforcements with conservation warden Bryan Lockman.”

The team jumped into action once getting a game plan together and was able to free the cat from the vehicle.

Deputies said they moved the bobcat to the bed of a pickup truck and released it back into the wild where it initially got stuck on the road.

According to Lukas, no one was seriously injured, including the driver and the bobcat.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Alert Test Message
Florida Division of Emergency Management confirms test alert was an accident
A fatal crash between two SUVs occurred on State Road 6 in Madison County on Wednesday, April...
Woman dies, 16-year-old hospitalized after SUVs collide head-on
Andrew Gillum listens during his and his former campaign manager Sharon Lettman-Hicks's trial...
Key witnesses testify about NYC trip, failed bribery attempts in day two of Andrew Gillum’s federal trial
West Pensacola Street is blocked between Ausley Road and Ocala Road following a crash on...
Westbound Pensacola Street closed, man hospitalized after car hits motorcycle
WALB
Lowndes Co. 10-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver

Latest News

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Prosecutors dismiss charge against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting, citing new evidence
Ivan Cantu had been set for execution April 26.
Judge stops Texas execution after questions raised in case
Organizers believe about 500 people showed up for the burial, which was a welcomed surprise.
500 people show up for unaccompanied veteran’s funeral, shocking organizers
A view of the intersection of Dupont Road and Dover Road in Havana, Fla., near the site of a...
Car carrying three young women flips, kills passenger Friday