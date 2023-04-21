More fuel delivered to areas impacted by flooding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has approved an additional 500,000 gallons of fuel to be deployed to Southeast Florida.

This is on top of the 500,000 gallons of fuel that have already been sent. It’s coming from Louisiana and should be available in Southeast Florida within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Due to an excessive amount of flooding, Port Everglades has slowed fuel distribution and is currently only working at about a 75 percent rate.

They’re pulling from other distribution sites to allow them to operate at 100 percent.

“We’re backfilling up to 100% from our full contract that comes out of Louisiana and then also through Port Canaveral and Port of Tampa. So we are pulling fuel down there from three other directions other than just Port Everglades,” said Executive Director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management.

Guthrie said there is a plethora of agencies like F-DOT, FWC, and FHP located in Tallahassee that are helping respond to the aftermath of the flooding in Southeast Florida.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.