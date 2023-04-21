Something Good - Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputy honored

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Taylor County Sheriff’s deputy received a high honor for her efforts to combat drug use in the community.

Deputy Danielle Chewning was awarded the Florida Instructor of the Year Award for her work with L.E.A.D., a nationwide organization that works with communities to help students understand the dangers of drugs and violence.

Deputy Chewning was presented with the award at a conference in Atlantic City. She’s been a part of the program for three years, teaching nearly 200 fifth graders at Taylor County Elementary School and Steinhatchee Elementary School.

The most rewarding aspect of the program, she says, is bringing out the best in her students and watching them grow.

