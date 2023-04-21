Something Good - Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputy honored

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Taylor County Sheriff’s deputy received a high honor for her efforts to combat drug use in the community.

Deputy Danielle Chewning was awarded the Florida Instructor of the Year Award for her work with L.E.A.D., a nationwide organization that works with communities to help students understand the dangers of drugs and violence.

Deputy Chewning was presented with the award at a conference in Atlantic City. She’s been a part of the program for three years, teaching nearly 200 fifth graders at Taylor County Elementary School and Steinhatchee Elementary School.

The most rewarding aspect of the program, she says, is bringing out the best in her students and watching them grow.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.