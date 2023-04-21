Tallahassee Fire Chief set to retire from department next month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Fire Chief Jerome Gaines has confirmed to WCTV he plans to retire from TFD next month.

An Indiana native, Gaines first joined TFD in June 2014 after a lengthy career with the Fort Wayne Fire Department in Indiana. At the time of his swearing in, Gaines became Tallahassee’s first black fire chief.

He tells WCTV he feels his work with TFD is finished and he’s ready for the next chapter of his life. His last day is May 18.

Our Madison Glaser spoke with the chief, and several other members of TFD, and will have complete coverage on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6.

This is a developing story.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.