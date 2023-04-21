Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed

Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died. (Source: WALB)
By WALB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REBECCA, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A Georgia teenager has died after a crash left him hospitalized for months and paralyzed.

WALB reports that Eli Griffin’s family shared the news online Thursday.

“Eli Griffin passed. He fought hard. He had a big impact on so many not just from his hometown or school but all over. Please pray for the family and friends,” the family wrote.

Griffin’s life was changed forever in August 2022 when he was involved in a serious crash after attending a football game.

The boy’s family said doctors gave him a 15% chance of survival that evening as the crash caused his skull to detach from his spine.

But Griffin did survive and continued to fight for his life as the community rallied around him.

Earlier this month, Griffin was able to leave the hospital after eight months and dozens of community members lined the street to welcome him home.

Residents held a parade and welcomed him to his new house that the community donated money and time to build.

Derek Pilkinton, Griffin’s guardian, said that day, “The prayers that our community poured out for him are 100 percent why he is where he is today.”

According to the family, their son overcame many challenges since the crash and never gave up on his fight.

“He told us with blinks that he wanted us to continue his care,” Pilkinton said.

Griffin’s family thanked the community for including him in their prayers and helping them throughout this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Alert Test Message
Florida Division of Emergency Management confirms test alert was an accident
A fatal crash between two SUVs occurred on State Road 6 in Madison County on Wednesday, April...
Woman dies, 16-year-old hospitalized after SUVs collide head-on
Andrew Gillum listens during his and his former campaign manager Sharon Lettman-Hicks's trial...
Key witnesses testify about NYC trip, failed bribery attempts in day two of Andrew Gillum’s federal trial
West Pensacola Street is blocked between Ausley Road and Ocala Road following a crash on...
Westbound Pensacola Street closed, man hospitalized after car hits motorcycle
WALB
Lowndes Co. 10-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver

Latest News

FILE - A Lyft ride-hailing vehicle is parked near Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on April...
Lyft gears up to make ‘significant’ layoffs under new CEO
A view of the intersection of Dupont Road and Dover Road in Havana, Fla., near the site of a...
Car flips, killing 17-year-old girl and hospitalizing two young women
Andrew Gillum's federal trial could be over sooner than expected
Andrew Gillum’s federal trial could wrap up sooner than expected
Candice Morrison said she is convinced the coyote would have attacked her if a bystander had...
‘Afraid he was going to make me lunch’: Coyote chases woman riding motorized scooter