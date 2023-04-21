Vietnam War veteran using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in grocery store parking lot

A Vietnam War veteran was struck and killed in a grocery store parking lot in Indiana on Thursday afternoon, police said. (Source: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout, Evan Harris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A Vietnam War veteran was struck and killed in a grocery store parking lot in Indiana on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the crash happened in the parking lot of the Meijer on the city’s northeast side around 1:30 p.m.

A family member identified the victim as 76-year-old Robert Harter.

Witness Dawn Harper told WPTA that Harter was riding on an electric scooter and loading groceries into his vehicle when he was struck by an SUV.

Harper said the man and the scooter were stuck underneath the SUV and then dragged. She said she saw the SUV hit a total of six cars, a cart corral, Harter and his scooter.

Police said Harter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Betty George, Harter’s niece, arrived at the scene to collect his belongings. She told WPTA her uncle was a Vietnam War veteran.

Police said they believe the driver of the SUV may have had a medical problem that resulted in the crash. However, the final cause has not been determined.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Alert Test Message
Florida Division of Emergency Management confirms test alert was an accident
A fatal crash between two SUVs occurred on State Road 6 in Madison County on Wednesday, April...
Woman dies, 16-year-old hospitalized after SUVs collide head-on
Andrew Gillum listens during his and his former campaign manager Sharon Lettman-Hicks's trial...
Key witnesses testify about NYC trip, failed bribery attempts in day two of Andrew Gillum’s federal trial
West Pensacola Street is blocked between Ausley Road and Ocala Road following a crash on...
Westbound Pensacola Street closed, man hospitalized after car hits motorcycle
WALB
Lowndes Co. 10-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver

Latest News

Organizers believe about 500 people showed up for the burial, which was a welcomed surprise.
500 people show up for unaccompanied veteran’s funeral, shocking organizers
A view of the intersection of Dupont Road and Dover Road in Havana, Fla., near the site of a...
Car carrying three young women flips, kills passenger Friday
Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Fatal crash sparks fire on major Connecticut highway bridge
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
Attorneys general in 18 states called for a recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, saying...
States want national recall of Hyundai, Kia models over thefts