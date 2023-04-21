Westbound Pensacola Street closed, man hospitalized after car hits motorcycle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is hospitalized and part of West Pensacola Street is shut down after a car hit a motorcyclist Thursday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Just after 5:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling westbound on Pensacola Street hit a motorcycle while changing lanes, a TPD watch commander said. The motorcyclist is not considered at fault, he said.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to the watch commander. TPD had no update on his condition as of 9:15 p.m.

The driver of the car was an adult male, according to TPD. The watch commander said he did not know any other details, including whether the driver was injured or what type of car he was steering.

Pensacola Street has remained closed heading west between Ocala Road and Ausley Road since the time of the crash. TPD expects the road to reopen soon, but could not provide an estimate on how soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Alyssa Camacho contributed to this report.

