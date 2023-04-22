Amber Alert issued for 2 New Mexico children

An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys, 9-year-old Aldo Torrez (left) and 13-year-old...
An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys, 9-year-old Aldo Torrez (left) and 13-year-old Angelo Torrez (right), who were last seen in Española, New Mexico, on April 21, 2023.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Española, New Mexico.

The Española Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 9-year-old Aldo Torrez and 13-year-old Angelo Torrez.

They were believed to have been abducted by Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, authorities said.

They were last seen at 216 Riverside in Española on Friday.

Police are searching for Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, New Mexico, in connection with an Amber...
Police are searching for Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, New Mexico, in connection with an Amber Alert.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

They are believed to be traveling in a 2015 red Dodge Journey displaying a New Mexico license plate of RNX-643.

Aldo Torrez is described as 4 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants with a green stripe on the leg.

Angelo Torrez is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, a red hoodie sweatshirt, and red and white shoes.

Laura Pinon is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Española Police Department at 505-753-5555 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the intersection of Dupont Road and Dover Road in Havana, Fla., near the site of a...
Car flips, killing 17-year-old girl and hospitalizing two young women
Chief Jerome Gaines has announced he's retiring from TFD.
‘I’ve had a great career’: Tallahassee Fire Chief set to retire from department next month
WALB
Lowndes Co. 10-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver
West Pensacola Street is blocked between Ausley Road and Ocala Road following a crash on...
Westbound Pensacola Street closed, man hospitalized after car hits motorcycle
In this file photo, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with...
DeSantis signs major Death Penalty change

Latest News

Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Officials identify truck driver killed in fiery Connecticut bridge crash
NorthFlora Collective talks about monstera plants.
NorthFlora Collective talks about monstera plants
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
CPS returns baby to parents after nearly a month-long dispute over jaundice treatment