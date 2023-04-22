FULL INTERVIEW: State Attorney discusses allegations of discrimination in the Jackson County office

WCTV’s Savannah Kelley sat down with Campbell on Thursday
State Attorney's Office investigates racial discrimination claims
By Savannah Kelley and WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former employee at the Jefferson County State Attorney’s Office brought up allegations this week about a discriminatory policy and atmosphere that she says ultimately led to her resignation.

Mackenzie Hayes, a former assistant state attorney, said she found a policy there that told staff to hand out harsher punishments to Hispanic people for driving without a valid driver’s license. State Attorney Jack Campbell said the form was supposed to say “undocumented immigrants,” not Hispanic.

WCTV’s Savannah Kelley spoke with State Attorney Jack Campbell about the allegations Thursday. Watch his full interviews below:

Part 1:

PART 1: State Attorney discusses allegations of racism in the Jackson County office

Part 2:

PART 2: State Attorney discusses allegations of discrimination in the Jackson County office

