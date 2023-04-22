House Republicans, Manhattan DA end fight over Trump inquiry

FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. House...
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. House Republicans on Thursday, April 6, subpoenaed Pomerantz, one of the former Manhattan prosecutors who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last year in a clash over the direction of the probe. Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, ordered Pomerantz to testify before the committee by April 30, 2023.(AP Photo/David Karp, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — House Republicans and the Manhattan district attorney’s office reached an agreement Friday to end a legal dispute over a House Judiciary Committee inquiry into former President Donald Trump’s historic indictment.

Under the agreement, committee members will be able to question former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz under oath next month in Washington, resolving a lawsuit in which District Attorney Alvin Bragg had sought to block Pomerantz from testifying.

Among the committee’s concessions, Pomerantz will be accompanied by a lawyer from Bragg’s office, which is not typically allowed in Congressional depositions.

Bragg’s office and the Judiciary Committee reached the agreement after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay Thursday that temporarily halted enforcement of a House subpoena which had called for Pomerantz to testify.

The appeals court had been scheduled to hear oral arguments in the dispute on Tuesday.

Bragg’s office said the agreement, delaying Pomerantz’s testimony until May 12, preserves the district attorney’s “privileges and interests” in his ongoing Trump prosecution.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash between two SUVs occurred on State Road 6 in Madison County on Wednesday, April...
Woman dies, 16-year-old hospitalized after SUVs collide head-on
Emergency Alert Test Message
Florida Division of Emergency Management confirms test alert was an accident
A view of the intersection of Dupont Road and Dover Road in Havana, Fla., near the site of a...
Car flips, killing 17-year-old girl and hospitalizing two young women
Andrew Gillum listens during his and his former campaign manager Sharon Lettman-Hicks's trial...
Key witnesses testify about NYC trip, failed bribery attempts in day two of Andrew Gillum’s federal trial
West Pensacola Street is blocked between Ausley Road and Ocala Road following a crash on...
Westbound Pensacola Street closed, man hospitalized after car hits motorcycle

Latest News

Schneggenburger, born and raised here in Tallahassee, launched “DJ's Closet” where he sets up...
Something Good- Tallahassee DJ starts mobile closet to help those in need
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Prosecutors dismiss charge against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting, citing new evidence
The Tallahassee Police Department released a traffic advisory for the 2023 State Law...
Prepare for these road closures ahead of the Law Enforcement Memorial Service
Something Good- Tallahassee DJ starts up mobile closet to help those in need
Something Good- Tallahassee DJ starts up mobile closet to help those in need