Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly sunny skies today with the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Not everyone will see the rain. Lowest chances are in SW Georgia and the best chance will be for the SE Big Bend. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s.

Once the cold front clears out, we will be seeing mostly sunny skies on Sunday. After a cool start in the low to mid 50s, we will see afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

A wet period begins on Tuesday, with the best chance for rain looking to be Wednesday. The unsettled and rainy pattern will continue through the end of the work week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

