Local Boys and Girls Club treated to Braves game to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlanta Braves treated the kids at the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club of Cairo/Grady County got treated to a ball game on Friday.

In what’s becoming an annual tradition, the Braves chartered a bus load of more than 50 children from Cairo to Truist Field in Atlanta to watch the team play the Houston Astros.

“They’re gonna have a lot of fun. You know it’s gonna be a great thing to go and represent our community because when we go, we take our community with us. So, it’s just not the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club but it’s the Grady County community we will be representing up there.”

It was a first-class experience. Not only were the kids gifted tickets to the game, but they also received a tour of the ballpark, a look at the teams during batting practice and an invitation to the pre-game festivities on the field. Board Member Amy Hagan even got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club of Cairo/Grady County go to see the Atlanta Braves on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Stephen Francis)

This was all part of the Braves’ Jackie Robinson Day celebration. The legendary Hall of Famer, who was born in Cairo, broke baseball’s color barrier and the Boys and Girls Club in Grady County is the only one in the world that bears his name.

A Club member named Tehriyah said she knows all about him.

“He was born in Cairo. He was a great man. His jersey number was the number 42,” she said.

Another Cairo legend, basketball great and four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Teresa Edwards flew in from New York and was also recognized at the game. She spent time with the club members before the first pitch.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.