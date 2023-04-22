Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 21

Mike's First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 21
By Mike McCall
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An approaching cold front will weaken, but still bring a chance for some scattered, mainly morning showers to our area on Saturday.

Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible, mainly in the early afternoon over the eastern parts of the Big Bend. Drier air will quickly filter in behind the front by afternoon and evening.

Saturday’s temps will range from a morning low in the mid-60s to an afternoon in the mid-80s. Sunday will start out cooler, in the mid-50s, then the afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Monday will see a similar pattern, dry and sunny, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s. The rest of next week will be a bit unsettled, with a chance of showers each day, especially on Wednesday.

