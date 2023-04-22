‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a...
Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.

Potentially 40,428 vehicles could be affected. They include 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models with model years between 2019 and 2023, according to documents posted by U.S. safety regulators on Saturday.

The vehicles may have a brake pressure sensor assembly that allows brake fluid to leak and cause a short circuit. That in turn increases the risk of a fire that could occur when the vehicle is either driving or parked.

GM advises owners with potentially affected models to park outdoors and away from structures until the recall repair is done. Vehicles with model years before 2019 used a different design.

GM said it’s not aware of any injuries related to the condition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the intersection of Dupont Road and Dover Road in Havana, Fla., near the site of a...
Car flips, killing 17-year-old girl and hospitalizing two young women
Chief Jerome Gaines has announced he's retiring from TFD.
‘I’ve had a great career’: Tallahassee Fire Chief set to retire from department next month
WALB
Lowndes Co. 10-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver
West Pensacola Street is blocked between Ausley Road and Ocala Road following a crash on...
Westbound Pensacola Street closed, man hospitalized after car hits motorcycle
In this file photo, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with...
DeSantis signs major Death Penalty change

Latest News

CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
CPS returns baby to parents after nearly a month-long dispute over jaundice treatment
CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
Family gets baby back from CPS after 22 days
Frigid temperatures are causing "loon fallout" as birds are falling from the sky in Wisconsin.
Loon fallout: Weather causing birds to fall from sky in Wisconsin
Police lights
5 charged in Vermont youth game brawl